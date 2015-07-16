FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala acquires 50 pct of local generic medicine retailer
#Healthcare
July 16, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Ayala acquires 50 pct of local generic medicine retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Ayala Corp said on Thursday it had signed a deal to acquire 50 percent of local drug retailer Generika, expanding a healthcare business that includes a chain of hospitals and satellite clinics.

Generika sells generic medicines and has over 500 stores nationwide, Ayala said in a statement, without disclosing the value or terms of the acquisition.

Ayala Corp is a holding company with controlling interests in property developer Ayala Land Inc, Globe Telecom Inc , Manila Water Co Inc and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

To read the statement, click on bit.ly/1I3UiG5. Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy

