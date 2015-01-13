Philippines' Ayala Land plans up to $335 mln in peso borrowings

MANILA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc will be looking to raise 10 billion pesos to 15 billion pesos ($223 million to $335 million) through peso borrowings to fund this year’s capital expenditures, its chief finance officer said on Tuesday.

Jaime Ysmael told reporters the company was looking at seeking loans and issuing bonds with tenors of five, seven and 10 years, adding that he expects “reasonable” interest rates.

Ayala Land has just raised 16 billion pesos through a top-up share placement, its single largest capital-raising exercise ever to support its 100-billion-peso capital expenditure programme this year.