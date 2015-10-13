Philippines' Ayala considers diversifying power output with gas, renewables

CEBU, Philippines, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Ayala Corp said it may increase its power generating capacity from a target of 1,000 megawatts and could diversify its coal-dominated electricity output with natural gas, solar or geothermal energy.

“If we reach that target, if the returns are good and the business is developing well, then of course we can take that target further,” Ayala Corp Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said on Tuesday.

Including a 540 MW coal-fired power plant that is still under construction, Ayala has a 700 MW capacity and has yet to identify projects that will add a further 300 MW.

Zobel, in an interview on the sidelines of an APEC energy ministers’ meeting on the Philippine resort island of Cebu, said the Ayala conglomerate aims to increase investments in renewable energy, which now accounts for only about 15 percent of the group’s power generation mix.

Ayala’s unlisted power generation unit, AC Energy Holdings Inc, is building a $1 billion coal-fired power plant in the south of the archipelago, which will generate up to 540 MW for the electricity-starved region of Mindanao.

John Eric Francia, CEO of AC Energy, said the company’s portfolio now includes wind, while solar could be added soon.

“We’d like to do more, but we also face some constraints,” he said, citing the limited tariff incentives available from the government for renewable energy projects.

AC Energy last month signed a subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Bronzeoak Clean Energy Inc, the investment arm of Bronzeoak Philippines Inc, for the development, construction and operation of a solar power farm in the central Philippines.

AC Energy is also looking into natural gas, although an investment decision may not come anytime soon, Francia said.

“While gas prices have been going down, so is coal price, so the gap is still there.” (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)