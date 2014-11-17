FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala plans $1.6 bln borrowing for two power projects
November 17, 2014

Philippines' Ayala plans $1.6 bln borrowing for two power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to borrow as much as $1.6 billion in the next 12 months to finance two power projects, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company will raise the money either through syndicated loans or export credit agency financing to build a nearly 1,000 megawatt (MW) power generation facility in western Bataan province and a separate 600 MW project in Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines, Delfin Gonzalez Jr., Ayala Corp managing director and chief finance officer, told reporters.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco

