September 20, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Philipppines' Ayala Corp to issue up to $232 mln preferred shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp plans to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($232 million) in an offering of preferred shares, it said on Friday.

The shares will be offered at 500 pesos each with a fixed quarterly dividend rate, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Ayala did not give a timeframe for the issuance.

Ayala owns the Philippines’ biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, the nation’s second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/byj33v)

($1 = 43.05 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

