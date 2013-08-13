FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 20 pct on yr
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 20 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Six months ending June 30, 2013.
                       (in billion pesos)
    Net income           7.3   vs   6.1
    Core net income      8.9   vs   6.3
    Equity earnings      9.5   vs   7.7
    
    NOTE: Conglomerate Ayala Corp owns the Philippines'
biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest
telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most
valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands.
    It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated
Micro-Electronics Inc and has interests in business
process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and
tollroads.
    For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/myz32v
    ($1 = 43.7 pesos) 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
