Philippines' Ayala Corp Q1 net profit up 29 pct y/y
May 15, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Philippines' Ayala Corp Q1 net profit up 29 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2013.
                       (in billion pesos)
    Net income          4.5    vs    3.5
    Revenue            38.1    vs   30.0
    
    NOTE: Conglomerate Ayala Corp owns the country's
biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest
telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most
valuable lender, Bank of the Philippine Islands.
    It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated
Microelectronics Inc and has interests in business
process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and
tollroads.
    For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/cab28t)
    ($1 = 41.1 pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

