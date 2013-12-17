Ayala Corp lifts stake in Manila Water

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp has lifted its stake in Manila Water Co Inc, buying a 5.7 percent holding from Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp for 2.8 billion pesos ($63.5 million).

Shares in Ayala Corp rose as much as 2.9 percent and Manila Water climbed 4.5 percent in early trades following the disclosure. They both helped lift the benchmark index, which gained 1.6 percent as of 10:10 a.m. (0210 GMT).

Ayala Corp said on Tuesday the transaction, which was executed via a special block sale through the Philippine Stock Exchange, raised its stake in Manila Water to 48.8 percent from 43.1 percent.

Mitsubishi, which has been a Manila Water shareholder since 1997, still has a 1.2 percent stake in the water utility, which also operates two bulk water supply facilities in Vietnam.

To view Ayala Corp's disclosure on the transaction, click on (link.reuters.com/jac55v).