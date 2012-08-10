FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 22 pct on yr
August 10, 2012 / 6:24 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 22 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Six months ending June 30, 2012.

(in billion Philippine pesos)

Net income 6.08 vs 4.98

NOTE: Ayala Corp, the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate, owns the country’s biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands.

It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships.

$1 = 41.8 pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
