FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Corp 9-month net income climbs 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp 9-month net income climbs 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013.
                       (in billion pesos)
    Net income          10.4   vs    8.7
    
    NOTE: Conglomerate Ayala Corp owns the country's
biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest
telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most
valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands.
    It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated
Microelectronics Inc and has interests in business
process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and
tollroads.
    For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bav64v).
    ($1 = 43.5 pesos)
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.