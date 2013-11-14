Philippines' Ayala Corp 9-month net income climbs 20 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 10.4 vs 8.7 NOTE: Conglomerate Ayala Corp owns the country's biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands. It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated Microelectronics Inc and has interests in business process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and tollroads. For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bav64v). ($1 = 43.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)