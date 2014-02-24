FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Land seeks up to $337 mln via bond sale
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 24, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Land seeks up to $337 mln via bond sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Philippine real estate developer Ayala Land Inc plans to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($337 million) to finance a portion of scheduled capital expenditure on land and projects in one of the country’s biggest corporate bond sales this year.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the Philippines’ biggest developer by market capitalization said its board approved the issuance of bonds with maturity of up to 11 years. No details were given on financial terms of the planned issue, nor its timetable.

Last December Ayala Land, 48 percent-owned by industrial conglomerate Ayala Corp, said in a filing it plans to spend about 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) this year in land investments and project development.

The board also approved cash dividends and an option for Ayala Land to sell up to 1 billion common shares should it need extra cash to finance any unplanned large investment opportunities in the future, the company said.

A total of 1 billion new shares would be equal to about 7 percent of outstanding common shares in Ayala Land, which has a current market value of about $9.3 billion.

Shares in Ayala Land were 1.9 percent higher, outperforming the market’s 0.4 percent gain as of 0340 GMT.

Click on link.reuters.com/jyz96v to view the company's full disclosure.

($1 = 44.6 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.