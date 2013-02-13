Philippines' Ayala Land 2012 profit jumps 27 pct to record

MANILA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc, the largest property developer in the Philippines, said full-year net profit rose 27 percent to a record level as robust economic growth helped it sell more homes and lease out bigger commercial spaces.

Net profit rose to 9.04 billion pesos ($222 million) from 7.14 billion pesos the year before, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ayala Land, which builds residential complexes, high-rise condominium and office buildings in addition to operating shopping malls, hotels and resorts, said consolidated revenue grew 23 percent to 54.5 billion pesos.

