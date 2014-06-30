FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' BDO Unibank buys small lender
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' BDO Unibank buys small lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 30 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it had entered into an agreement to buy small lender The Real Bank (A Thrift Bank) Inc, with 24 branches.

BDO, owned by the Philippines’ richest man Henry Sy Sr, did not disclose the terms of the deal that involves the acquisiton of all assets and assumption of liabilities of a bank with a deposit base of 7.2 billion pesos ($165 million).

The transaction was still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, BDO told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Click on (bit.ly/UZFktH) to view the disclosure.

($1 = 43.8 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.