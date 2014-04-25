Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 profit falls 45 pct on yr

April 25 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2014. (in billion pesos) Net income 5.5 vs 10.0 NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr. The bank said its board approved on Friday an income guidance of 22.8 billion pesos ($510.2 million) for 2014. It recorded net income of 22.6 billion pesos in 2013. Click on link.reuters.com/tuq78v to view BDO's disclosure. ($1 = 44.7 pesos) ($1 = 44.6900 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)