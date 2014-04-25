FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 profit falls 45 pct on yr
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 4:37 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 profit falls 45 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2014.
                     (in billion pesos)
    Net income       5.5     vs    10.0
        
    NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest
lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp
 owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr.
    The bank said its board approved on Friday an income
guidance of 22.8 billion pesos ($510.2 million) for 2014. It
recorded net income of 22.6 billion pesos in 2013.
    Click on link.reuters.com/tuq78v to view BDO's
disclosure.
    ($1 = 44.7 pesos)
    

($1 = 44.6900 Philippine Pesos)

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.