FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' BDO says Korea Eximbank expands credit line by $500 mln
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' BDO says Korea Eximbank expands credit line by $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest lender, has secured an extra $500 million in a credit line supplied by the Export-Import Bank of Korea to meet growing financing needs of South Korean companies operating in the Philippines.

In a statement, BDO said on Monday it had signed an agreement last week with Korea Eximbank to increase the credit line to $700 million from $200 million. A Korea Eximbank official in Manila confirmed the bank had signed the extended accord with BDO.

Annual trade volume between the Philippines and South Korea rose by a factor of 2.5 over the past decade to $12.5 billion in 2013, BDO said.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.