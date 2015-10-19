FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' BDO sets up $2 bln MTN programme - IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' BDO sets up $2 bln MTN programme - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest lender in terms of assets, has set up a $2 billion medium-term note programme and mandated Standard Chartered as lead arranger, IFR reported on Monday.

ANZ, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, HSBC, Nomura, Citigroup, ING, Standard Chartered, Daiwa, JP Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Mizuho Securities will serve as dealers on the programme, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

The notes will be listed in Singapore, IFR said.

BDO, owned by the country’s richest man, Henry Sy, has two outstanding US dollar bonds maturing in 2016 and 2017, IFR said.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Spencer Anderson of IFR in Hong Kong; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.