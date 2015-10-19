Philippines' BDO sets up $2 bln MTN programme - IFR

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest lender in terms of assets, has set up a $2 billion medium-term note programme and mandated Standard Chartered as lead arranger, IFR reported on Monday.

ANZ, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, HSBC, Nomura, Citigroup, ING, Standard Chartered, Daiwa, JP Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Mizuho Securities will serve as dealers on the programme, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

The notes will be listed in Singapore, IFR said.

BDO, owned by the country’s richest man, Henry Sy, has two outstanding US dollar bonds maturing in 2016 and 2017, IFR said.