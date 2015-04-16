FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Bloomberry says plans $1 bln casino deal in South Korea
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Bloomberry says plans $1 bln casino deal in South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bloomberry Resorts Corp plans to invest more than $1 billion in an integrated casino complex in South Korea and is in talks with a potential Korean partner for the project, company chairman Enrique Razon said on Thursday.

The gaming firm last month signed deals to buy an island and a casino operator in South Korea, jumpstarting its overseas expansion programme.

Bloomberry is owner and operator of a $1.2 billion integrated casino-resort Solaire along Manila Bay. It is the first of four casino projects in Entertainment City, Manila’s much-smaller version of the Las Vegas gaming strip. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
