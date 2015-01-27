Philippine casino operator Bloomberry to invest in S.Korea

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Bloomberry Resorts Corp said on Tuesday it had signed four agreements to buy a 12.2-hectare plot of land in South Korea, the first overseas venture for the casino operator.

The property, located within the Incheon Free Economic Zone, is intended to be developed into a leisure and tourism complex with entertainment facilities and mixed-use developments, Bloomberry said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Bloomberry said the property will be acquired through its Solaire Korea Co Ltd unit, and further details will be disclosed as soon as conditions of the agreements are complied with.