UPDATE 1-Philippines' Bloomberry plans S.Korea casino in first overseas foray

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Bloomberry Resorts Corp said it is planning a casino and entertainment complex in South Korea, its maiden overseas venture as seeks to become a bigger name in the gaming and leisure industry.

South Korea, which is keen to boost tourism, has said it will approve two new casino resorts and hopes to select operators this year. Operators are expected to invest at least 1 trillion won ($925 million) in their resorts.

Bloomberry, which owns the $1.2 billion Solaire casino resort in Manila, declined to provide investment details but said it had agreed to buy a 12.2 hectare plot of land in the Incheon Free Economic Zone, west of Seoul.

“We will prepare the plan, we have to comply (first) with Korean regulatory requirements,” Silverio Benny Tan, Bloomberry’s corporate secretary, told Reuters by phone.

The resort could be completed within 5 years, he said. Unlike others which have formed joint ventures, Bloomberry plans to go solo with its investment in South Korea.

Two casino resorts in Incheon have already been approved.

A venture between South Korea’s Paradise Co Ltd and Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc has invested 1.3 trillion won in a resort project that broke ground late last year. Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Ltd have pledged a combined 2.3 trillion won for an integrated resort expected to be ready by 2018.

Shares in Bloomberry climbed 2.8 percent by the end of Tuesday morning trade, outpacing the market’s 0.4 percent rise. The stock has risen more than 6 percent so far this year.