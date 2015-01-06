FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines launches US$2bn 2040 bond at a yield of 3.95% - lead
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Philippines launches US$2bn 2040 bond at a yield of 3.95% - lead

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Philippines has launched a US$2bn 25-year bond at a yield of 3.95%, according to a lead manager.

That is the tight end of final guidance of 4% (plus or minus 5bp) and 25bp inside initial price thoughts of 4.20% area.

The SEC-registered note is being issued to fund the purchase of 15 of the sovereign’s securities in a deal that is aimed at helping the Philippines manage its foreign currency liabilities.

Investors in the outstanding bonds can either switch their holdings into the new note or accept cash.

The Philippines is rated Baa2 by Moody‘s, BBB by Standard & Poor’s and BBB- by Fitch.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global coordinators, and are also joint bookrunners alongside Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.