FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Melco, Sy to develop $1 bln casino in Manila - report
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 10:32 PM / 5 years ago

Melco, Sy to develop $1 bln casino in Manila - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the casino operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines, media reported on Wednesday.

Packer and Ho were set to sign Melco up for a 50/50 joint venture with Henry Sy Jr, the son of the wealthiest man in the Philippines, for the project in Manila, the Australian Financial Review reported.

In February, Reuters reported that Melco was interested in a $1 billion casino project in the Philippine capital, where the state-run Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp (Pagcor) has issued four licenses and is keen to develop a gambling hub.

Sy already owns a licence for the casino development from Pagcor through the family-run SM consortium, the AFR reported. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.