#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

SM group says in talks with Melco for casino tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 27 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate SM Investments, owned by the country’s richest man Henry Sy, is in talks with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd for a deal involving a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila, the SM group said on Wednesday.

“There’s discussion but nothing final,” Corazon Guidote, spokeswoman for SM Investments, told Reuters via a mobile text message.

The Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday that Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho were set to sign a deal with the Sy group to develop the casino project.

SM controls Belle Corp, which is building an integrated entertainment resort complex called Belle Grande Manila Bay that features a 30,000 square-metre casino. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)

