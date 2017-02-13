BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA Feb 13 The political party of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has backed Antonio Moncupa, the president of mid-sized lender East West Bank and head of the party's policy think tank, to become the next governor of the country's central bank
Support for Mocupa was announced by Senator Aquilino Pimentel, president of the ruling PDP-Laban party, in a statement issued on the Senate website on Sunday.
The current governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Amando Tetangco - a career central banker widely praised for his stewardship of one of the world's fastest growing economies - is due to step down in July having completed a maximum two terms.
It was not immediately clear whether the PDP-Laban party's choice of Moncupa also had the blessing of Duterte. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has said potential candidates for the next central bank governor will undergo a selection process.
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: