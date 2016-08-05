FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine cbank fines Rizal Bank $21 mln on cyber heist case
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 5, 2016 / 9:29 AM / a year ago

Philippine cbank fines Rizal Bank $21 mln on cyber heist case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it will fine Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) 1 billion pesos ($21.33 million) in relation to the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist.

The central bank said in a statement that it was the largest amount it has ever approved "as part of its supervisory enforcement actions" on a bank.

RCBC said separately that it will pay the fine over a one-year period.

RCBC was used as a conduit by cyber criminals to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. ($1 = 46.8900 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.