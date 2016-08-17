FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine c.bank raises size of term deposits to 90 bln pesos
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Philippine c.bank raises size of term deposits to 90 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has increased the size of term deposits that it will offer at its weekly auction as it continues to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system.

The central bank will offer 90 billion pesos ($1.94 billion), comprising 10 billion pesos for 7-day term deposit facility (TDF) and 80 billion pesos for 28-day TDF, at the Aug. 31 auction, it said in a statement posted on its website.

It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits since the facility became operational in July.

The central bank awarded a total 70 billion worth of 7- and 28-day term deposits on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 223 billion pesos.

The TDF is meant to reinforce the influence of the main overnight borrowing rate, currently at 3.0 percent, as it drains out domestic liquidity to guide market rates closer to the benchmark.

Policymakers have said they will continue to adjust the auction size as market conditions warrant. ($1 = 46.4000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.