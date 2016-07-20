Philippine c.bank increases size of term deposits at auction

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank increased the size of term deposits to be offered at its weekly auction given ample liquidity in the financial system, its governor said on Wednesday.

From Aug. 3, the central bank will offer 10 billion pesos worth of 7-day deposits and 60 billion pesos worth of 28-term deposits, up from the combined 50 billion pesos in previous auctions.

“We will continue to adjust the auction size, as market conditions warrant,” Amando Tetangco said in mobile phone message to reporters.

The central bank awarded 50 billion worth of 7- and 28-day term deposits on Wednesday, with total bids reaching 177.8 billion pesos.

“The auction results continue to show that there is good liquidity in the system,” Tetangco said.

The term deposit facility is used by the central bank to reduce cash in the banking system to guide market rates toward the benchmark interest rate, currently at 3.0 percent.