a year ago
Philippine c.bank raises amount of term deposits to 110 bln pesos
September 21, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Philippine c.bank raises amount of term deposits to 110 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank raised the amount of term deposits it will offer at its weekly auction to 110 billion pesos ($2.31 billion) starting October 5, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank said in a notice it will offer 10 billion pesos worth of 7-day term deposits and 100 billion pesos worth of 28-day term deposits.

It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits since the facility became operational in July to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system.

$1 = 47.7000 Philippine pesos Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
