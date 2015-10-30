China repeats will not accept South China Sea arbitration case

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A senior Chinese diplomat repeated on Friday that China would neither participate in nor accept a case at an arbitration court in the Netherlands over the disputed South China Sea.

Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin told reporters that the case will not affect China’s sovereign claims in the seas.

The court in the Hague ruled on Thursday it has jurisdiction to hear some territorial claims the Philippines has filed against China over disputed areas in the South China Sea. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)