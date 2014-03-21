FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Philippines' DoubleDragon says IPO oversubscribed 14 times
March 21, 2014

CORRECTED-Philippines' DoubleDragon says IPO oversubscribed 14 times

(Corrects the total number of IPO shares in second paragraph)

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - Philippine developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp said on Friday its initial public offering was 14 times oversubscribed, prompting it to set the price at the maximum level it wanted.

DoubleDragon, a joint venture between Jollibee Foods Corp owner Tony Tan Caktiong and Sia’s Injap Investments Inc, expects to raise as much as 1.16 billion pesos ($26 million) from the offering of 579.73 million primary shares.

The IPO, the first for Manila stock exchange this year, was priced at 2 pesos per share, Chief Executive Officer Edgar Sia II told reporters.

The listing is set for April 7 and proceeds will be used to fund mall development projects and land acquisition, the company said in its IPO filing.

Rebounding from recent volatility, Manila’s main share index has risen around 8 percent so far this year, the third best performer in Southeast Asia.

($1 = 45.3 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill

