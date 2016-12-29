FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duterte says looking at keeping central bank's Tetangco for another term
December 29, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 8 months ago

Duterte says looking at keeping central bank's Tetangco for another term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he was exploring the possibility of keeping central bank governor Amando Tetangco in the job longer, even though rules currently forbid him from a third six-year term.

Duterte said Tetangco was doing a good job with monetary policy at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and he wanted the governor to continue beyond the 11 years he has already served in the post.

"I don't think he is qualified because the law prohibits it," he told news channel ANC, when asked if he would find a way to keep Tetangco on.

"I am looking into the possibility if I can appoint him again."

Reporting by Martin Petty and Neil Jerome Morales

