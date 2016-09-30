FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Philippine leader's Hitler comments 'troubling' -State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday called "troubling" Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's comments likening himself to Adolf Hitler and saying he would be happy to exterminate 3 million drug users.

"America's ... partnership with the Philippines is ... based on a mutual foundation of shared values and that includes our shared belief in human rights and human dignity," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said. "President Duterte's comments are a significant departure from that tradition and we find them troubling."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
