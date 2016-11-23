Philippines president says to open up airwaves, energy and power sectors

MANILA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he would open numerous economic sectors to foreign investors and move against protectionism.

Speaking in New Zealand after a Asia-Pacific summit in Peru, Duterte said he had decided it was time to speed up the "entry of new players" into energy, power and information and communications technology sectors, as well as freeing up the airwaves.

Investors in the Philippines, one of the world's fastest- growing economies, have complained often of regulations that can restrict foreign investment in various areas, among them telecoms and utilities.

He said he had also received assurances from his Chinese counterpart that the implementation of a recent slew of investment deals would be speeded up. (Reporting by Martin Petty, editing by Larry King)