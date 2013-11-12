FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Sept exports up 4.9 pct, electronics at 10 mth high
November 12, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Sept exports up 4.9 pct, electronics at 10 mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in Sept at $2.1 bln vs year-ago $1.9 bln
    * Electronics exports up 12.8 pct from year ago
    * Jan-Sept exports down 0.1 pct at $40.05 bln vs yr ago

    MANILA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on September exports:
    
 KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Sept    Aug   July   June    May    Apr    
  yr/yr change (pct)  4.9   20.2    2.3    4.1   -0.8  -11.1    
  in $ bln            5.05  4.58   4.84   4.49   4.89   4.12
    
 Electronics exports
  yr/yr growth (pct)  12.8  -0.4    5.3   -2.2   -9.1   -1.8    
  in $ bln            2.1   1.78   1.79    2.0   1.74   1.63
   NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
    
    KEY POINTS:
    - The value of electronics exports in September was the
highest in 18 months, or since March last year, while the growth
of 12.8 percent was the highest in 10 months, according to the
statistics office. 
    - For an eighth straight meeting, the central bank last
month kept the overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.5
percent and signalled the rate would be kept at that level for
some time with no immediate threat to its inflation outlook.
 
    - Last month, the electronics industry group said the
country's electronic exports will likely contract this year,
contrary to what the sector previously thought, but will
probably post modest growth in 2014. 
    - On Monday, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan
told Reuters that the country's economic growth this year could
still exceed the 6-7 percent goal despite damage from super
typhoon Haiyan. 
    - Balisacan had said previously that growth in the third
quarter probably stayed above 7 percent. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

