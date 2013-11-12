Philippines' Sept exports up 4.9 pct, electronics at 10 mth high

* Exports in Sept at $2.1 bln vs year-ago $1.9 bln * Electronics exports up 12.8 pct from year ago * Jan-Sept exports down 0.1 pct at $40.05 bln vs yr ago MANILA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on September exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Sept Aug July June May Apr yr/yr change (pct) 4.9 20.2 2.3 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 in $ bln 5.05 4.58 4.84 4.49 4.89 4.12 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 12.8 -0.4 5.3 -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 in $ bln 2.1 1.78 1.79 2.0 1.74 1.63 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The value of electronics exports in September was the highest in 18 months, or since March last year, while the growth of 12.8 percent was the highest in 10 months, according to the statistics office. - For an eighth straight meeting, the central bank last month kept the overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.5 percent and signalled the rate would be kept at that level for some time with no immediate threat to its inflation outlook. - Last month, the electronics industry group said the country's electronic exports will likely contract this year, contrary to what the sector previously thought, but will probably post modest growth in 2014. - On Monday, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told Reuters that the country's economic growth this year could still exceed the 6-7 percent goal despite damage from super typhoon Haiyan. - Balisacan had said previously that growth in the third quarter probably stayed above 7 percent. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)