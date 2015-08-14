FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines Q2 agricultural output contracts due to El Nino
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2015 / 2:54 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines Q2 agricultural output contracts due to El Nino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Agricultural output in the Philippines shrank 0.37 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier as “intense heat” from an El Nino weather pattern hurt crops and fisheries output, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

The crop harvest was down 3.05 percent, led by rice and corn, which fell 2.88 percent and 15.76 percent, respectively. Poultry output grew 4.71 percent and livestock rose 5.2 percent but fisheries output declined by 1.53 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a report.

To view the full report, click on (bit.ly/1L9WfPv) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.