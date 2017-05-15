FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philippines Q1 agriculture output up 5.28 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2017 / 1:26 AM / 3 months ago

Philippines Q1 agriculture output up 5.28 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural output grew 5.28 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, rebounding from a contraction in the previous quarter largely due to good weather, the statistics agency said on Monday.

Crop output, accounting for nearly 54 percent of total agricultural production, rose 8.28 percent, with the paddy rice harvest up 12.38 percent to 4.42 million tonnes. All other sub-sectors posted gains, with livestock up 3.22 percent, poultry up 1.88 percent and fisheries up 0.73 percent.

The numbers were released three days ahead of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data for the Philippines. Agriculture accounts for about a tenth of the Southeast Asian nation's GDP. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.