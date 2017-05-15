Philippines Q1 agriculture output up 5.28 pct y/y

MANILA, May 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural output grew 5.28 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, rebounding from a contraction in the previous quarter largely due to good weather, the statistics agency said on Monday.

Crop output, accounting for nearly 54 percent of total agricultural production, rose 8.28 percent, with the paddy rice harvest up 12.38 percent to 4.42 million tonnes. All other sub-sectors posted gains, with livestock up 3.22 percent, poultry up 1.88 percent and fisheries up 0.73 percent.

The numbers were released three days ahead of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data for the Philippines. Agriculture accounts for about a tenth of the Southeast Asian nation's GDP. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)