FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GMR, Megawide group set to win $400 mln Philippine airport contract
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2013 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

GMR, Megawide group set to win $400 mln Philippine airport contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines’ Megawide Construction Corp is the likely winner of a $400 million tender to build and operate a passenger terminal at an international airport in central Philippines.

The consortium beat six others at an auction on Thursday by offering a premium of 14.4 billion pesos ($326 million) for the project at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of several infrastructure projects offered under a public-private partnership scheme.

The amount was higher by about 400 million pesos than that of the second-place bid from a consortium led by Filinvest Development Corp and Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.

Other consortia were led by Metro Pacific Investments Corp , San Miguel Corp, First Philippine Holdings Corp, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, and SM Investments Corp.

$1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.