Taiwan's Cathay United Bank gets ok to open Philippine branch

MANILA/TAIWAN, April 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank has given Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank the go ahead to upgrade its representative office in the country to a full-service branch, making it the third foreign bank to benefit from a new law that eased the entry of outside lenders.

Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla said the central bank’s policy-making monetary board approved the application on Wednesday.

“As part of the application process, they had to show that they are financially strong, have good management, the business they intend to do, the viability of their proposed Philippine operations, and the positive benefits to the economy of their operations,” Espenilla told Reuters.

Espenilla said Cathay United is required to put up an initial capital equivalent to 2.2 billion pesos ($49.48 million), the minimum requirement for a commercial bank license with a single unit.

Cathay United Bank is a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, which in December bought 20 percent of mid-sized Philippine lender Rizal Banking Commercial Corp for 17.92 billion pesos.

Taiwan’s regulators have encouraged financial institutions to expand in Asia given an overcrowded home market, while the Philippines’ attraction lies in its emergence as one of the world’s most rapidly growing economies.

The economy grew 6.1 percent in 2014, second to China in Asia. The government has a 7-8 percent growth target this year.

Cathay Financial holdings Executive Vice President Alan Lee said the branch will start operations in the third quarter of the year.

“This approval is the first case for Taiwan banks after the Philippine government opened up to foreigners,” Lee told Reuters.

Lee was referring to a Philippine law that was passed last year allowing additional foreign banks to operate in the Philippines and allowing foreign banks to take full control of local lenders.

Cathay United Bank is one of the seven banks which Reuters reported in March to be looking to begin lending or open offices in the country. ]

A unit of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc in February and South Korea’s Shinhan International Bank in March also won approval to open a Manila branch. ($1 = 44.4600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Emily Chan in TAIWAN; Editing by Kim Coghill)