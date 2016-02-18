UPDATE 1-Philippines sells $2 bln bond at record low rate, draws strong demand

(Adds size of order book, quotes)

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ offer of 25-year U.S. dollar bonds attracted huge demand, as the government sold $2 billion worth of the paper at a record low rate in a sign of investor’s confidence in the Southeast Asian economy.

The 2040 bonds were sold at a coupon of 3.7 percent, the lowest ever issued by the Philippines to date on a global bond, and below it’s initial guidance of 4.0 percent, the Department of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

The Philippines, which used to be one of Asia’s most active sovereign bond issuers, raised $500 million from the 25-year bond sale, with total bids for the new money component reaching $8 billion.

It also switched $1.5 billion worth of new 25-yr global bonds with shorter-dated and more expensive debt. Orders for the switch tender totaled $5.6 billion.

“By leveraging on these opportunities to reduce high-coupon debt and to extend the maturity of our debt portfolio, the country achieves valuable savings that we can use to target broad-based and inclusive growth and development,” Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said.

The Philippines will hold a presidential election on May 9. It is being closely watched by investors, who fear the political succession could derail the above 6 percent average economic growth and efforts to crack down on graft made during President Benigno Aquino’s rule.

The Philippines last U.S. dollar issue was in January last year when it sold $2 billion of 25-year bonds at 3.95 percent.

It has relied more on onshore funding in recent years. It has a history of issuing sovereign bonds early in a year in the hopes of getting more favourable terms.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered were appointed deal managers for the fund raising and switch tender offer. They were also joint bookrunners with Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and UBS.