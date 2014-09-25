Philippine c.bank to require banks to raise minimum capital

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philippine banks will be required to increase their minimum capital under a new rule which the central bank said will be issued before the end of the year.

Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco refused to specify how much the minimum capital will have to be raised, but said “most” of the country’s banks will be able to comply with the requirement.

“The intention is to raise it because the existing capital requirement was set way back in the 1990s,” Tetangco told reporters. “There is no final number yet because that is being discussed right now.”

Based on information gathered from banks, Maybank ATR Kim Eng said in a research note that the required minimum capital of universal banks may be raised to 20 billion Philippine pesos ($447.13 million) from the current 4.95 billion pesos, while that for commercial banks may be increased to 10 billion pesos from 2.4 billion pesos.

Banks will be given five years to comply, Maybank said.

“Higher capital would serve to make our financial institutions more resilient and stable. This would help individual institutions as well as the financial system as a whole,” Tetangco said.

Domestic banks are bracing for greater competition ahead of an economic integration of Southeast Asian nations in 2015 and after the country enacted a law allowing foreign banks to take full control of local lenders.

There are currently 36 universal and commercial banks in the Philippines with total assets of around 9 trillion pesos at the end of 2013, according to central bank data.

Universal banks are similar to ordinary commercial banks but are allowed to do functions of investment houses such asunderwriting.

Tetangco said the central bank is also studying the possibility of allowing foreign banks to fully own local trust corporations to align onwership rules with the new law.

“Even prior to the law’s enactment, we were already reviewing regulations for foreign ownership of trust corporations. With the law in place, there may be some room for realignment there,” Tetangco said.

Trust corporations are stand-alone entities that perform the same functions as trust departments of banks. Under central bank rules, banks may spin off their trust department into a trust corporation.

To protect the investing public, Tetangco said the central bank is also looking at limiting the securities activities of Treasury sales people to more sophisticated investors.

”The less sophisticated investors should be referred to the trust departments of banks, where there are higher expectations on investor protection under the ‘prudent man rule,’ Tetangco said.