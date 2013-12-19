FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank says Fed decision could lead to near-term market volatility
December 19, 2013

Philippine c.bank says Fed decision could lead to near-term market volatility

MANILA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Reserves’ decision to wind down its bond-buying programme could lead to some near-term market volatility but it is unlikely to be as severe as a period of instability in May and June.

“The Philippine fundamentals remain solid and policy settings continue to be appropriate. The BSP is watching developments if there is a need to fine-tune policy,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile text message to reporters.

The central bank left its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent at its meeting on Dec. 12. Some analysts expect the first rate rise to happen as early as the second quarter of next year to head off inflation. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)

