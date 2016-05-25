Philippine c.bank to offer $641 mln at maiden term deposit auction

MANILA, May 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will offer 30 billion Philippine pesos ($641.64 million) at the maiden auction of term deposits on June 8.

The term deposit auction facility (TDF) is meant to reinforce the influence of the main overnight borrowing rate, as it mops up liquidity in the financial system to guide market rates closer to the benchmark.

From June 3, the central bank will implement an interest rate corridor system to make the transmission of policy more effective, and the TDF is a component of it.

It will offer 7-day and 28-term deposits, the central bank said in a notice on its website.

Policymakers have said they may consider offering longer tenors in the future depending on the liquidity needs and preferences of the market.

Under the interest rate corridor framework, the overnight borrowing rate was set at 3.0 percent from the current 4 percent, and the overnight lending rate was set at 3.5 percent from the current 6.0 percent. The special deposit account (SDA) rate was kept at 2.5 percent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has left policy settings on hold since October 2014 with the economy on a solid footing and inflation under control. ($1 = 46.7550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)