FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine c.bank says to refresh forecasts after strong GDP data
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 29, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine c.bank says to refresh forecasts after strong GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Thursday it will refresh its forecasts after the economy’s strong rebound in the fourth quarter of 2014, and will take into account oil price expectations in the assessment.

“We will refresh our forecasts to include this new development, oil price expectations, shifts in interest differentials and global investor sentiment,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in brief comments sent to reporters via SMS text message.

After assessing ”if there’s any change in the balance of risks to inflation,“ he said the central bank will then formulate adjustments to policy stance as needed.”

His remarks came after data showed the Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Reporting by Karen Lema

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.