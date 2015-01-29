Philippine c.bank says to refresh forecasts after strong GDP data

MANILA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Thursday it will refresh its forecasts after the economy’s strong rebound in the fourth quarter of 2014, and will take into account oil price expectations in the assessment.

“We will refresh our forecasts to include this new development, oil price expectations, shifts in interest differentials and global investor sentiment,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in brief comments sent to reporters via SMS text message.

After assessing ”if there’s any change in the balance of risks to inflation,“ he said the central bank will then formulate adjustments to policy stance as needed.”

His remarks came after data showed the Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.