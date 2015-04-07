FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine c.bank says policy stance remains appropriate
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine c.bank says policy stance remains appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank’s monetary policy remains appropriate but it is ready to make adjustments if needed as it monitors commodity prices and changes in market sentiment, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Amando Tetangco said the Philippines was on track to meet this year’s inflation target of 2-4 percent after annual inflation in March eased to 2.4 percent.

The consumer price index was above the 2.6 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The central bank next meets on May 14 to review policy. It kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.0 percent for a fourth straight meeting last month, with the economy in a sweet spot of low inflation and strong growth. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.