Philippine c.bank says sees no need to adjust monetary policy at this point
August 26, 2015

Philippine c.bank says sees no need to adjust monetary policy at this point

MANILA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank sees no reason to adjust monetary policy rates at this point unless the El Nino weather pattern intensifies or global growth slows significantly, its governor said on Wednesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipnas Governor Amando Tetangco said the central bank’s future policy action will remain data dependent and will also take into consideration policy moves by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“For our next policy moves, we will need more data to see if there is need to support demand or manage inflation expectations,” Tetangco told reporters in an email.

“Analysts think the actions of Chinese authorities may delay Fed action. But the Fed may have considerations that we don’t see or appreciate. So while remaining sensitive to signals from the Fed it is best to make sure we have the tools in place to shield our own markets from near-term shocks,” Tetangco said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

