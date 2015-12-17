Philippine c.bank says Fed hike to flatten US yield curve, help emerging mkts

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s move to hike interest rates may see the yield curve in the United States flatten, benefiting emerging market economies seeking to tap funds, the Phlippine central bank governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco didn’t elaborate on his views, but said in a mobile text message that further rate hikes in the U.S. may be more tempered as the world’s largest economy enters into an election year.

Tetangco said the Fed’s move will be taken into account when the BSP meets to review policy for the last time this year on Thursday. It is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold.