FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine c.bank says Fed hike to flatten US yield curve, help emerging mkts
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine c.bank says Fed hike to flatten US yield curve, help emerging mkts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s move to hike interest rates may see the yield curve in the United States flatten, benefiting emerging market economies seeking to tap funds, the Phlippine central bank governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco didn’t elaborate on his views, but said in a mobile text message that further rate hikes in the U.S. may be more tempered as the world’s largest economy enters into an election year.

Tetangco said the Fed’s move will be taken into account when the BSP meets to review policy for the last time this year on Thursday. It is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.