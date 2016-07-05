FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank sees no need to change policy stance for now
July 5, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Philippine c.bank sees no need to change policy stance for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank sees no need to change its monetary policy stance for now but it will monitor the actions of global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve in light of the Brexit vote, its governor said on Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco’s remarks follows government data showing inflation quickened to a 14-month high in June, but the reading is below the central bank’s 2-4 percent target for the year.

The Philippine central bank expects inflation to average 2.0 percent this year and 3.1 percent in 2017. It kept the overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent at its June 23 meeting. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)

