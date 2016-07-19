Philippine c.bank sees minimal Brexit impact on banking system

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank chief said on Tuesday he expected the British vote in June to leave the European Union to have "minimal" impact on the local banking system.

The central bank is assessing the implications of the Brexit vote, which had shaken global financial markets.

"If there will be an impact, it will be minimal," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters.

In June, Tetangco said the central bank had the policy space to deal with risks in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, with the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals also providing support.