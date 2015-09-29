FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine c.bank adopts interest rate corridor approach in policy setting
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Philippine c.bank adopts interest rate corridor approach in policy setting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank last week approved the use of an interest-rate corridor framework in setting monetary policy, its governor said on Tuesday.

In a speech, Amando Tetangco also told a gathering of fixed-income, currency and trust market associations that the central bank would introduce a term auction facility so as to conduct monetary policy more effectively.

The central bank will start open market operations using the corridor approach from the second quarter of 2016, Tetangco added. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
