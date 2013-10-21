FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine electronics exports to decline 10-12 pct this yr - industry
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 21, 2013 / 5:24 AM / 4 years ago

Philippine electronics exports to decline 10-12 pct this yr - industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippine electronic exports will likely contract this year, contrary to what the sector previously thought, but will probably post modest growth in 2014, an electronics industry group said on Monday.

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) now forecasts that electronic exports will decline 10-12 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6 percent growth, Dan Lachica, president of SEIPI said.

While double digit growth is seen in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, weakness in semiconductors, which comprise 76 percent of the industry’s exports, drove the expected contraction, SEIPI said in a statement.

Next year will be better, supported by strength of automotive and consumer electronics markets, the group said. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.