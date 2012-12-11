FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine electronics exports to see flat growth in 2012 - industry
December 11, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Philippine electronics exports to see flat growth in 2012 - industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Philippine electronic exports will be weaker than previously thought this year, but will likely recover in 2013 as investments in the sector this year become operational next year, an electronics industry group said on Tuesday.

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronics exports will be flat this year against a previous estimate of 5 percent to 7 percent growth.

Next year will be better as the industry projects 5 percent to 6 percent growth for electronics exports, which make up about half of the Philippines’ total shipments.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

